Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 14,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

QRTEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 74,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,859. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.