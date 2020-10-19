Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. 13,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,288. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $660.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Qutoutiao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

