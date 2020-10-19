Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $72.50 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 5,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,352. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

