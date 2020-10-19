RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $37.38. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $100,293 and sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.