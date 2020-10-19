Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 499,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raven Industries by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,458 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 175,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Raven Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAVN shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RAVN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $871.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

