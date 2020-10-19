Raymond James Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $122.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $102.33 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,278. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

