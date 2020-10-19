Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $257.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

