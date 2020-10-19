Rayonier Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

