Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $826,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.06. 41,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

