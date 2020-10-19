RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Interwest Venture Management Co.

Interwest Venture Management Co. decreased its position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. RealReal accounts for approximately 16.1% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned 4.40% of RealReal worth $55,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,045,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,762. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. 4,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

