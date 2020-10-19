Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beigene (BGNE)

Beigene (NASDAQ: BGNE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2020 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2020 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

10/1/2020 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

9/18/2020 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2020 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2020 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Beigene stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.79. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,022,678. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

