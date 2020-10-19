Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/9/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at CSFB to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

10/9/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

10/9/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/2/2020 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

