Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

WNS (NYSE: WNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00.

10/15/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Get WNS (Holdings) Limited alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 211.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 26.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.