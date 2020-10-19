Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $22.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $212.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
