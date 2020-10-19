Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $22.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $212.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.