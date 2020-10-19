RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.74.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. Analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

