Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $587.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,617. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $294.86 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

