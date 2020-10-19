REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

RGNX stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

