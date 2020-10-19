Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

