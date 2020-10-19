Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 178 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 1,994,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.