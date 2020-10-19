Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 828 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

