Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST opened at $382.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

