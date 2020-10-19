Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.