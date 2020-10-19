Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

