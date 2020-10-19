Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $27.13. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.