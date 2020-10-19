Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $27.13. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

