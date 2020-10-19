Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

