Reviewing Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.38 $3.34 million $0.16 13.13 Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.81

Information Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Information Services Group and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Ashford.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.21% 7.57% 3.04% Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00%

Risk & Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Ashford on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

