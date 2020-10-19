Reviewing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Hadera Paper (NYSE:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hadera Paper and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Suzano -62.12% 20.00% 2.22%

0.7% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hadera Paper and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzano 1 0 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hadera Paper and Suzano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suzano $6.32 billion 1.93 -$713.96 million N/A N/A

Hadera Paper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Summary

Suzano beats Hadera Paper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hadera Paper

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

