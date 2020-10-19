Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

RCH stock opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.34. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCH. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

In other Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) news, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$2,051,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,226,994 shares in the company, valued at C$147,713,150.73. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

