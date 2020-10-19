Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in September

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.22. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,532. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.