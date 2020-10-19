Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

RCI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

