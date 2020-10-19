Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $223.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,997 shares of company stock worth $54,118,379. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

