Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,929,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 747.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $433.89 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.