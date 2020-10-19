Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,836 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 625.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

WMB stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

