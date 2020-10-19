Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,776 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $96.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

