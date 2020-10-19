Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $43,786,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

NYSE:DGX opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.