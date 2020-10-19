Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after buying an additional 74,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after buying an additional 279,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 452,508 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,693 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

