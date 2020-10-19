Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after buying an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NOC stock opened at $316.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

