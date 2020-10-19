Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 367,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after acquiring an additional 116,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

