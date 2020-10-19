Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA opened at $556.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.