Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

