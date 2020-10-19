Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 115,700.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

