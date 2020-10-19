Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 451.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

