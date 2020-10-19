Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,719 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.