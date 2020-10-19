Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,840.41.

Booking stock opened at $1,678.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,643.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

