Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

