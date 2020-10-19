Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.29 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

