Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

