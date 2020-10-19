Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $99.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

