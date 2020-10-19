Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

